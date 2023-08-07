India: ‘Dead’ BJP leader comes back to life, now recovering fast

A senior leader from India’s ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) experienced a miraculous turn of events as his ‘dead body’ came back to life within 30 minutes.

Mahesh Baghel, who is a former BJP president of the Agra district in Uttar Pradesh state, was shifted to hospital by his family after his health deteriorated severely.

The doctors at the Pushpanjali Hospital declared him ‘brought dead’ however.

The family of the BJP leader then took the supposed corpse home.

Then came the miracle.

The miracle

The mourning relatives noticed movement in the ‘dead body’ within 30 minutes of the doctors pronouncing him dead.

The relatives also saw his eyes opening and closing.

The body was again rushed to the hospital, where the politician is reportedly receiving medical care and is doing well.

The ‘dead body’ was alive again, spreading a wave of joy who were mourning the death moments ago.

WATCH: India restricts imports of laptops | Biden spotted chilling at a beach |

Baghel's brother Lakhan Singh Baghel was quoted as saying by the local media that the BJP leader is recovering fast and is fine now. He has been diagnosed with a chest infection.

On social media, those who were writing posts to pay tribute to the ‘deceased’ politician now were sending wishes for his speedy recovery.

Social media reacts

The miraculous development triggered a wave of satirical and funny posts on X (earlier known as Twitter).

One user wrote, “Amazing transformation in health sector by (Chief Minister) Yogi ji. Even dead are becoming alive.”

Another user pointed out the complete failure of the healthcare system in doctors declaring an alive person dead. “No its complete failure of health care system in UP, if VIPs are being treated in such manner, we can only imagine the healthcare services available at the disposal of common men. It’s pathetic and shameful.”

“The man who has seen death,” a third user wrote on X.