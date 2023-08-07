Watch | US police rescue huddled spider monkeys from smuggler's backpack

US Border Patrol agents stationed at Texas's Fort Brown Station made a startling discovery when they intercepted a man attempting to smuggle seven spider monkeys into the United States from Mexico, as reported by the BBC.

The incident sheds light on the alarming lengths to which wildlife smugglers will go, endangering both species and migrants.

Border Patrol agents from the Rio Grande Valley Sector apprehended a suspect believed to be engaged in the smuggling of spider monkeys across the US-Mexico border.

A video shared on Facebook by the sector captures the agents, visibly concerned, holding a backpack riddled with holes. Inside the backpack, seven infant spider monkeys were found, tightly huddled together.

Watch the video here:

The agents' compassionate response was evident, with one uttering an empathetic "Aww, poor babies."

The sector's Facebook post highlighted the commendable efforts of the agents in thwarting the illicit wildlife smuggling operation: "Extremely proud of our agents for stopping this wildlife smuggling attempt of these critically endangered animals!"

Legal action taken: Perpetrator apprehended

The individual responsible for the smuggling attempt was taken into custody.

As part of the intervention, the seven spider monkeys were handed over to the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

Although details about the condition of the monkeys have not been officially disclosed, the rescue and their transfer to the wildlife authorities offer hope for their well-being.

Spider monkeys, as affirmed by the Wildlife Conservation Society, find themselves in a critically endangered state, ranking among the 25 most endangered primate species globally.

Gloria Chavez, the Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent, conveyed the gravity of the situation, stating, "This case highlights the lengths smugglers will go to maximise profits with no regard for the lives of migrants or animals."