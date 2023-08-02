Viral moment: Italian police dog sniffs out $1mn during routine bus check. Watch

A remarkable Italian sniffer dog named Elio displayed exceptional detection skills, alerting its handlers to the presence of a staggering over $1 million concealed within the luggage of a passenger.

The incident occurred during a routine police patrol on buses near the city of Florence, Italy. This extraordinary canine's keen sense of smell led to the discovery of a significant amount of cash, prompting further investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding the money's origin, reported the BBC.

The canine detective's discovery

Watch moment police dog sniffs out €1m hidden cash. An Italian police dog named ‘Elio’ has thwarted a cash smuggling attempt by sniffing out over €1,075,600 (£925,000) stashed in two suitcases while on patrol at a bus station near Florence. pic.twitter.com/yEKTZ7bWVi — CryptoCloud (@CryptoCloud_k) August 2, 2023 ×

Elio, a black Labrador renowned for its olfactory prowess, was engaged in a routine police operation targeting buses in Scandicci, a small town in northern Italy.

The operation aimed to ensure public safety and enforce regulations. During this routine check, Elio exhibited an unusual level of excitement, enthusiastically wagging its tail in the presence of two suitcases.

These bags belonged to a passenger of Chinese descent, who was travelling from Catania in Sicily to Aosta, a city located near the northern border with France.

Prompted by Elio's fervent response, the police officers decided to delve further into the matter. Upon inspecting the passenger's luggage, they uncovered an astonishing sight – massive stacks of cash amounting to over a million euros. The unexpected discovery left authorities baffled, as the Chinese citizen was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for the origin of the substantial sum.

Legal conundrum and seizure of funds

With no clear account of the money's source, the Chinese national found herself in a perplexing legal situation. Despite being a legal resident in Italy, she was temporarily detained by the authorities. Furthermore, the sizeable sum of money was seized by the police due to the lack of a plausible explanation for its presence. This event serves as a stark reminder of the complexities surrounding financial regulations and the obligations of individuals to account for significant amounts of cash in their possession.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, the Florence prosecution office initiated a thorough investigation into the incident.

The goal is to unravel the enigma of the mysterious funds and ascertain whether they are linked to any illicit activities. The outcome of this investigation could potentially shed light on broader issues related to money laundering, cross-border financial movements, and potential criminal networks.