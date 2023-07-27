US: Police official fired for releasing K-9 dog on unarmed Black man, informs department

The police officer living in Circleville, Ohio, who was recorded releasing a K-9 dog on an unarmed Black man, was fired, as per a statement issued by the department.

“Circleville Police Officer Ryan Speakman’s actions during the review of his canine apprehension of suspect Jadarrius Rose on July 4 show that Officer Speakman did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers,” said the police department in a statement. “Officer Speakman has been terminated from the department, effective immediately," he added.

On July 24, 23-year-old Rose was attacked and bitten by the police dog after a long vehicle pursuit that started as officers tried to stop a commercial semi-truck, which police claimed did not stop for an inspection, according to the highway patrol case report and video footage shared by the agency.

On Monday, Mayor Don McIlroy identified the Circleville officer who released the dog to attack the man as Speakman and informed CNN that the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The investigation of the police department into the incident consisted of a significant note by a review board that determined the agency’s “policy for the use of canines was followed in the apprehension and arrest” of Rose, according to a statement from the agency.

“It’s important to understand that the Review Board is charged only with determining whether an employee’s actions in the use of force incident were within department policies and procedures. The Review Board does not have the authority to recommend discipline," the statement added.

Canines sent to training facility for evaluation

Pennsylvania-based facility Shallow Creek Kennels, which provided training to the K-9 involved in the incident, said that their protocols and training were followed, further emphasising that all the canines were sent by the Circleville police to the training facility for annual training and evaluation.

The protocols “are standard for service dogs” at Shallow Creek Kennels, which are used by the US military, Customs and Border Protection, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and also the police departments across Canada and the US, as per the statement.

WATCH | US: Black man mauled by police canine in Ohio

In a statement, the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association on Wednesday said that a grievance was filed by it on behalf of Speakman, claiming that he was fired without just cause.

The department was asked by the union to rescind the termination; reimburse the officer for “all lost wages, seniority and benefits lost” which resulted from firing; erase the employee record of his termination history; “and/or any further relief necessary to make the grievance whole.”

