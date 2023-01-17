IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 declared, follow these steps to check results & scores

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the Specialist Officer Preliminary Examination (CRP SPL-XII) results today, 17 January 2023. The IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 may be checked and downloaded by candidates who took the tests by going to the official website at ibps.in. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 710 open positions. Check these steps to know the result, scores and how candidates may access this page to view crucial dates, open positions, and other information. Also check when the IBPS SO Mains examinations will be held.

When was IBPS SO Prelim Exam 2022 Held?

The IBPS SO Prelims test was conducted between 24 December and 31 December 2022 by IBPS. The exam was administered at several testing locations around the nation.

Steps to check the IBPS SO Prelim Exam 2022 scorecard

1. Visit ibps.in to see the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection's (IBPS) official website.

2. Click the "Click Here to View Your Result Status on Online Preliminary Examination For CRP SPL-XII" link on the webpage.

3. A new webpage will be opened for you.

4. Enter your login information, which includes your registration or roll number, password, and birthdate.

5. Now select "Login" from the menu.

6. You will see your IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 on the screen. Check your IBPS score and save the results for further use.

IBPS SO Main Exam Date