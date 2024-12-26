A thief in the United States (US) had a realisation while doing his job. American media reported earlier this week that the thief in Colorado stole a baby Jesus statue from a local nativity scene.

However, upon apparent reflection, they returned the statue with an apology note.

"I am really sorry, I made a dumb mistake in the moment. It won't happen again," the note said.

'Grinch tried to ruin Christmas...'

In a post on Facebook, the Fort Collins Police Services said on December 17, "This Grinch tried to ruin Christmas by stealing the Baby Jesus from the Old Town Square nativity scene."

Sharing a photo of a young man who was caught stealing, the police said, "If you recognise this suspect, please notify Officer Brittingham at 970-419-3273 (FCPD)."

Statue is found

A few days later, the police said that the statue was found. However, there was still no information available about the suspect.

A report by Fox News said that some fingers on the statue appeared to be broken off, but it was unclear whether the statue was already damaged before the theft took place.

