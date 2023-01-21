'I lost hope': 47-year-old man survives on ketchup for 24 days lost at sea

A 47-year-old man named Elvis Francois who spent almost 24 days, lost in the Caribbean Sea said that he survived by eating a little more than ketchup.

Francois was spotted after an aircraft saw the word "help" engraved on the hull of his sailboat, 120 miles northwest of Colombia's Puerto Bolivar, the Colombian navy said in a statement released on Tuesday, CNN reported.

The Colombian army released a video in which Francois said, "I had no food. It was just a bottle of ketchup that was on the boat, garlic powder and Maggi (stock cubes) so I mixed it up with some water."

Francois after being rescued was transferred to Cartagena where received media care and was later handed over to immigration authorities for his return home, Colombian officials said.

Francois comes from the island nation of Dominica, where he was repairing his boat near the Dutch part of the island of Saint Martin in December when adverse weather conditions pulled his boat out to sea.

He added, "Twenty four days – no land, nobody to talk to. Don’t know what to do, don’t know where you are. It was rough." "At a certain time, I lose hope. I think about my family."

He said that he lacked navigational knowledge and was unable to manoeuvre his boat back to shore, spending weeks lost at sea.

(with inputs from agencies)