Mexico gripped by TikTok challenge that leaves school students intoxicated

Authorities in Mexico are warning about a viral TikTok challenge that has left school students intoxicated. The challenge with the slogan "The last one to fall asleep wins," involves people trying to stay awake after consuming a drug called clonazepam which is used for treating seizures, panic attacks and anxiety, a report by news agency AFP said early Saturday (January 21). One of the side effects of clonazepam is drowsiness.

Several videos have been posted on TikTok of people recording themselves taking the drug to observe the effects while others have posted videos warning about the dangers of the challenge.

On Thursday, Mexico City's public security department said that paramedics had treated five intoxicated minors at a school. On the other hand, authorities in the northern state of Nuevo Leon saw three such cases. None of the students was seriously ill.

Alma Rosa, the health secretary of Nuevo Leon said that such challenges that spread through networks often put people's health at risk, the AFP report added. Previously, this TikTok challenge was also seen in Chile.

Meanwhile, authorities in Argentina are on alert over a challenge on TikTok which involves people competing to see who can hold their breath the longest without passing out. The ''Blackout Challenge" has killed two children in the country till now. According to a report by the Buenos Aires Herald, the victims- aged 12 and 15 died in separate incidents just days apart.

On January 13, 12-year-old Milagros Soto was found dead in her bedroom in Capitán Bermúdez, Santa Fe. Speaking to Radio 2, Soto's aunt said the girl was in a TikTok group video chat with her classmates where she “was incentivized” to do the challenge which claimed her life. The second victim, a 15-year-old in General Roca, Río Negro, was found dead with another child, who remains in a serious condition, the report said, adding that as per authorities they participated in the blackout challenge.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE