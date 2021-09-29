How Tony's Blair's son Euan's net worth has zoomed after startup success

According to reports, former UK prime minister Tony Blair's eldest son Euan, 37, has surpassed his father in terms of net worth after his edtech company's valuation touched a new high.

Euan's edtech apprenticeship startup Multiverse has reportedly raised $130 million in the latest round of funding.

The education tech startup is reportedly valued at $875 million and is nearing billion-dollar "unicorn" status.

The startup is based on the unique model of ensuring school leavers and those who haven't completed university education to find apprenticeships in companies including the NHS, Morgan Stanley and tech giants Facebook and Google.

Reports say Tony Blair's son owns between 25 to 50 per cent of Multiverse shares. Euan's startup had reportedly opened an office in New York earlier this year. The company has reportedly placed over 5,000 apprentices and has been on a hiring spree.

Former prime minister Blair had taken up several high profile engagements in public speaking charging thousands of dollars. However, Euan has now overtaken his father in total net worth after his edtech startup has attracted new funders even as reports indicate Multiverse could debut in the London stock exchange.

The company's total funding has now reached $194 million with its valuations skyrocketing. Multiverse is now reportedly eyeing growth in both UK and US markets.

