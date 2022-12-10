Joseph Kittinger, who set world record for highest parachute jump for 52 years, dies at 94

Former US air force colonel Joseph Kittinger whose 1960 parachute jump from 32 km above the Earth set a world record died in Florida at 94. The cause was lung cancer. His death was announced by US congressman John Mica and friends on Friday (Dec 9).

Kittinger's jump was a world record for 52 years. This dates back to August 16, 1960, when he jumped into the New Mexico desert after his pressure suit malfunctioned and he fell from 102,800 feet, the Guardian reported.

The former air force captain and pilot, Kittinger gained fame after his three successful jumps over 10 months from a gondola hoisted into the stratosphere by giant helium balloons.

As per reports, Kittinger almost died during his first project jump in 1959 almost died after he jumped from 14.5 miles leading to a gear malfunction. He was wearing a pressuring suit and had 60 pounds (27 kg) of equipment.

After a month, he attempted his second jump.

Soon after, he attempted his third jump which exceeded 600mph (965 km/h).

He told Florida Trend magazine in 2011, "There’s no way you can visualise the speed. There’s nothing you can see to see how fast you’re going. You have no depth perception. If you'e in a car driving down the road and you close your eyes, you have no idea what your speed is. It's the same thing if you’re free falling from space. There are no signposts."

After his successful mission, he served in the air force. He served three tours of duty during the Vietnam war where he was shot down in 1972 but ejected.

He was also captured and tortured for 11 months in a Hanoi prison of war camp.

