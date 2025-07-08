/Sausage filled with nails thrown as bait kills hero bloodhound, triggering anger across Italy

Italians are enraged after a heroic sniffer dog who saved at least nine people was killed by an unknown suspect who threw a sausage packed with nails into his kennel on Thursday night. Bruno the bloodhound was found in a pool of blood after suffering internal injuries the next day. The dog was once honoured by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who termed the killing a "vile, cowardly, unacceptable act." Bruno's trainer, Arcangelo Caressa, also hit out at the person who did it, saying, "I know who you are, and you will pay for it." Bruno had tracked down nine missing people, including Alzheimer's patients and children across the Apulia region. Caressa said the dog would have suffered a painful death, and claimed that he was the intended target of the horrifying act. Also Read: What is 'Death Cap Mushroom'? Toxic fungus linked to Erin Patterson poisoning case

Bruno's owner had received death threats

Caressa wrote on Facebook, "This morning I died alongside you. You fought your whole life to save humans and now it was a human who did this to you." He added that Bruno would "always be my hero." Meloni posted a picture of herself giving an award to the dog, and wrote, "A heartbreaking piece of news. A vile, cowardly, unacceptable act. Thank you for all you have done, Bruno." Caressa works to train anti-drug dogs and also fights against illegal dog fighting. He told the newspaper Il Messaggero that his beloved pet "wasn't the real target, it was me". He revealed that he had received death threats in recent weeks, being told to stop blocking their way. "They want me to step aside. But I will never give in. This is a vile attack, done for money and revenge," he said.

Bruno's death triggers anger and strong action against the perpetrator

Police have opened an investigation into the sniffer dog's killing and are scouring CCTV footage to find out who threw in the deadly bait that killed Bruno. Animal rights activists are also up in arms and are demanding strong action against the accused under a new animal protection law in Italy. Under the law, a person who intentionally kills animals with cruelty can be imprisoned for up to four years in prison and charged €60,000 in fines. Michela Vittoria Brambilla, the politician who brought about the law, said, "A nail-filled bait gave a horrible, long and painful death from internal bleeding to he who had saved so many lives. At the thought of such boundless cruelty, one should be ashamed of belonging to the human race."