/What is 'Death Cap Mushroom'? Toxic fungus linked to Erin Patterson poisoning case

An Australian woman on Monday has been found guilty of killing three of her husband’s relatives by serving them poisonous mushrooms (death cap mushrooms) at a lunch nearly two years ago. The woman 50-year-old woman identified as, Erin Patterson, faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, however, it was not immediately clear when she would be sentenced.

Erin Patterson was charged after she cooked and served beef Wellington at a lunch party, inviting her estranged husband, Simon Patterson, who refused to attend. But later his parents, Gail and Don Patterson, along with Gail’s sister, Heather Wilkinson, and her husband, Ian Wilkinson, according to a report by the New York Times.

With symptoms indicative of poisoning by death cap mushrooms, three of them lost their lives within a week. While Wilkinson fell critically ill but survived.

What is death cap mushrooms?

It is a deadly poisonous fungus which is found across the Canberra region of Australia. There have been several reports of poisonings and deaths associated with death cap mushrooms. All parts of this mushroom are said to be poisonous, and it can grow anywhere in the region, at any time, according to a report on the Australian government website (ACT government).

Death cap mushrooms remain potentially lethal, even if cooked and even a small amount of it can kill you.

What are the symptoms of poisoning?

Signs of poisoning from death cap mushrooms typically appear between 6 and 24 hours after consumption. These may include stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea. While symptoms might temporarily subside or disappear after a day or two, this can be misleading as by that time, the toxins may have already caused severe liver damage, potentially leading to liver failure and even death.

What to do if you’ve consumed Death Cap Mushroom?

According to the Australian government website the ACT, if you suspect you’ve consumed a death cap mushroom, seek emergency medical care immediately—do not wait for symptoms to appear. Early treatment significantly improves the chances of survival.