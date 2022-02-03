Here's how Jeff Bezos' superyacht messing up with history of this Dutch port city

Rotterdam, a city in the Netherlands will dismantle a historic bridge temporarily to make way for a superyacht built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

A Dutch firm Oceanco is reportedly building the gigantic yacht for the billionaire but it is too tall to fit through the historic Koningshaven Bridge, known to Rotterdammers as De Hef.

The iconic Koningshaven Bridge dates from 1878 and was rebuilt after being bombed by the Nazis in 1940 during World War II.

ALSO READ | Scientists discover a way to target & destroy cancer cells: Here's how the ground-breaking therapy works

The superyacht is said to be worth $485 million and is said to be 417ft long as the shipyard building the three-masted mammoth in Alblasserdam, near Rotterdam.

The company has asked the local council to remove the bridge's central section so it can pass through. However, locals are angry over the decision to let it happen.

Reports have mentioned that the local council promised after a major renovation in 2017 that it would never again dismantle the bridge.

A spokesman for the mayor of Rotterdam told AFP, "It's the only route to the sea," adding that billionaire Bezos would foot the bill for the operation.

ALSO READ | NASA reveals when it will crash International Space Station on Earth

The mayor's office insisted on the economic benefits and jobs created by the construction of the boat. It has also been promised that the bridge would be rebuilt in its current form.

Local media reports mentioned that the middle section of the steel-girdered bridge will be removed to give enough clearance to the boat. However, the entire process will take a few weeks and is expected to happen this summer.

(With inputs from agencies)