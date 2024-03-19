Happy Nowruz 2024 Wishes: Quotes and greetings for the Persian New Year

Happy Nowruz 2024 Wishes: Nowruz is an annual festival celebrated by the ethnic Iranian population in different parts of the world. The Parsi community in India, which follows Zoroastrianism, celebrates Nowruz on March 20, marking the start of their New Year. The festival signifies freshness, rebirth, and freedom for the community.

Nowruz begins on the first day of Farvardin, which is the first month of the Iranian solar calendar and coincides with the spring equinox. The festival lasts for 12 days. In India, the Iranian New Year is celebrated with great enthusiasm. People visit the Fire Temple, the place of worship of the Parsi community, decorate their houses, prepare delicacies, and perform rituals based on the movements of the sun during the day.

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed the International Day of Nowruz in 2010. The festival was also listed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2016. This year, Google celebrated Nuwroz with a doodle that comprises traditional calligraphy, floral designs, and most importantly, haft-sīn, which is a traditional table setting of seven items that symbolize different aspects of life.

Nowruz 2024 Wishes

Here are some wishes and messages you can send to your friends and family on Nowruz 2024:

"May this Nowruz bring abundant joy, prosperity, and blessings for the year ahead."

"Wishing you a Nowruz filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments with family and friends."

"May the spirit of renewal and rebirth of Nowruz inspire you to pursue your dreams and aspirations with renewed vigour."

"Here's to a Nowruz filled with hope, positivity, and new beginnings that light up your path towards success."

"May the colours of spring and the joy of Nowruz fill your heart with happiness and contentment throughout the year."

"Wishing you a Nowruz overflowing with peace, harmony, and unity among all those you hold dear."

"May the melodies of Nowruz bring harmony and serenity to your life, filling each day with beautiful memories."

"Here's to a Nowruz blessed with health, prosperity, and countless opportunities for growth and fulfilment."

"May the fragrance of blossoms and the warmth of Nowruz bring renewed energy and enthusiasm into your life."

"Wishing you a Nowruz full of gratitude for the blessings of the past and excitement for the adventures that lie ahead."