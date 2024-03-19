Sacred Buddha relics to return to India from Thailand with full state honours

After a month-long journey in Thailand, the sacred relics of Buddha, along with those of his revered disciples Arahant Sariputta and Maha Moggallana, are set to return to India amid full state honours. Thailand's culture ministry reported that over four million devotees paid homage to the sacred relics sent from India.

The return journey of the relics is accompanied by a delegation led by Tashi Gyalson, Chairman of LAHDC-Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, along with numerous monks representing both the Theravada and Mahayana traditions.

Scheduled to arrive at Air Force Station Palam, Technical Area, later on Tuesday (Mar 19), the relics will be received by Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi, in a ceremony befitting their sacred significance.

The recent exposition of the relics in Thailand garnered an overwhelming response, with scenes of winding queues of devotees waiting with offerings becoming a familiar sight in every city the procession visited. Thailand: Soldiers, Devotees Kneel down as Buddha, Disciples relics begin journey from Karbi to Delhi https://t.co/pXW5yRrsBK pic.twitter.com/GBH2YooSHF — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 19, 2024 × Devotees gather at Krabi Airport, Thailand eagerly awaiting a final glimpse of the holy relics of Buddha, disciples before their departure for India. https://t.co/OS6cFqIkhl pic.twitter.com/AVuBSl8r5k — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 19, 2024 × Relics of Buddha and his disciples, Arahant Sariputta and Maha Moggallana, return to Delhi later today after a month-long exposition from Thailand. Four million devotees prayed to the relics in Thailand. pic.twitter.com/RrY83bMCvV — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 19, 2024 × Dramatic visuals from Thailand's Krabi as people break down, kneel as relics of Buddha begin departure back to India. https://t.co/ELvpTi0Awh pic.twitter.com/L4OkdL8hUp — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 19, 2024 × Organised by India's Culture Ministry, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), the journey spanned various cities of Thailand, starting from New Delhi on February 22 and culminating on March 19, 2024.

The inauguration of the prayers was marked by grandeur as His Majesty Vajiralongkorn, the King of Thailand, and his Queen performed the rituals at the central exhibition park of each city.

The relics arrived in Bangkok on February 22, accompanied by an official delegation led by Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar.

Watch: Lord Buddha and his disciples' relics reach Thailand Throughout the exposition, monks from India, along with academicians from various Indian universities, graced each location.