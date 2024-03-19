LIVE TV
Sacred Buddha relics to return to India from Thailand with full state honours

New Delhi, IndiaWritten By: Sidhant SibalUpdated: Mar 19, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
Sacred Buddha relics being carried in a procession in Thailand. Photograph:(Twitter)
The recent exposition of the relics in Thailand garnered an overwhelming response, with scenes of winding queues of devotees waiting with offerings becoming a familiar sight in every city the procession visited

After a month-long journey in Thailand, the sacred relics of Buddha, along with those of his revered disciples Arahant Sariputta and Maha Moggallana, are set to return to India amid full state honours. Thailand's culture ministry reported that over four million devotees paid homage to the sacred relics sent from India.

The return journey of the relics is accompanied by a delegation led by Tashi Gyalson, Chairman of LAHDC-Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, along with numerous monks representing both the Theravada and Mahayana traditions. 

Scheduled to arrive at Air Force Station Palam, Technical Area, later on Tuesday (Mar 19), the relics will be received by Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi, in a ceremony befitting their sacred significance.

Organised by India's Culture Ministry, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), the journey spanned various cities of Thailand, starting from New Delhi on February 22 and culminating on March 19, 2024.

The inauguration of the prayers was marked by grandeur as His Majesty Vajiralongkorn, the King of Thailand, and his Queen performed the rituals at the central exhibition park of each city.

The relics arrived in Bangkok on February 22, accompanied by an official delegation led by Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar.

Watch: Lord Buddha and his disciples' relics reach Thailand

Throughout the exposition, monks from India, along with academicians from various Indian universities, graced each location. 

The historic journey not only strengthens the spiritual bond but also serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring legacy of Buddhism in Asia & significance of India's soft power.
 