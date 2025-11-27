Graphic porn videos of 'World's Strongest Woman' revealed she was born a man, leading to disqualification

The contestant named World's Strongest Woman was stripped of the title after the competition officials found out that the winner was born male. The competition rules clearly stipulate that one can only participate in the category aligned with their biological sex. Jammie Booker was disqualified on Tuesday after organisers learned that she was a “biological male.” How they learnt about it was not revealed at the time. Later, pornographic images and videos emerged online showing her performing sex acts, the Daily Mail reported. The hardcore porn videos are described as “being performed by a trans woman.” It is not clear when Booker transitioned. The title has now been awarded to Andrea Thompson, who was named the first runner-up. After Booker won, internet sleuths dug up videos that showed she was once a hardcore porn star. This included John Dorsey, the New York influencer who goes by the name Good.

The videos linked her to an adult film star who goes by “Jammie Jay.” A profile on IAFD — the internet adult film database – lists Booker's gender as a "trans woman." Her porn profile lists explicit full-sex movies and mentions that she was nominated for the Trans Erotica Awards Show in 2020 and 2022. One of the images shared showed the performer holding her chest and sticking out her tongue while wearing bright red lipstick.

Thompson told Daily Mail that the pictures and videos were "very explicit" and "obviously put her gender into question." The organisers were horrified to learn of Booker's past and reportedly gave her 24 hours to get back to them, "just to say, yes, no, whatever, just to confirm or deny, and she didn’t get back to them,” Thompson said. She added that no one suspected a thing since the competition attracts "women of all shapes and sizes," and many of them look "masculine." Thompson is happy to become the rightful winner of the title, but is annoyed that she didn't get to really bask in the win at the time. Booker is yet to publicly comment on the matter.



YouTube video of Booker calling herself "trans woman"