/Porn fetish market thrives on hacked CCTV footage from Gujarat hospital — India's privacy nightmare EXPOSED

After teaser videos of pregnant women undergoing gynaecological checkups were discovered on YouTube and Telegram, a sickening porn scandal involving thousands of women has been unveiled. Here's everything you need to know about how pregnant women became victims of sickening fetish online.
Intimate visuals of women getting routine gynaecological checkups at a Gujarat hospital became the fodder for porn fetishes of deranged individuals online, unveiling a disturbing cyber scandal that has shocked India. All it took for this appalling crime was "admin 123" — administrative carelessness, something as simple as sticking with the default password of a hospital CCTV system. Here's how carelessness snowballed into the privacy of thousands of Indian women becoming fetish material.
Reports suggest that hackers breached the CCTV footage of a leading maternity hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot — Payal Maternity Hospital, stealing hours of intimate footage of women. This footage consisted of videos of pregnant or expecting women undergoing routine checkups in the hospital's gynaecological ward. The videos spanned months, starting in January 2024 to early December 2024, reported The Times of India. The shocking crime came to light after teaser clips of the videos from the Rajkot hospital were posted online on YouTube channels like "Megha Mbbs" and "cp monda".
The perpetrators behind the repulsive crime were finally apprehended this February, but not before they managed to steal around 50,000 clips from hospitals across the country.
According to the report, viewers of the teaser on YouTube were led to Telegram groups to but the footage, which was sold for anywhere between ₹700 to ₹4,000. The over 50,000 videos, according to investigators, were from "compromised CCTV dashboards" of hospitals across the country, "including in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Delhi".
Not just hospitals, the compromised CCTV belonged to schools, corporate houses, cinema halls, factories, and even private residences. While the sick minds behind the cyber hack were arrested in February 2025, investigators discovered that the videos were still available on Telegram, at least until June of this year. Investigators found that most of these CCTV systems still use factory-set passwords like "admin123", which are easily available online.