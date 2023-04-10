Google Pay accidentally credits $1,072 to few accounts, Musk reacts 'Noice'

A technical glitch was reported by some users of Google Pay on the internet according to which $10 to $1,000 (around ₹80,000) was credited to their bank accounts.

However, after the error was identified by the UPI platform, a lot of payments were reversed.

In cases where the extra amount was utilised by the users or the UPI was unable to rectify the error, the company stated that they will not debit the money.

A Twitter user, Mishaal Rahman, explained how he was credited $46 from Google Pay, which the company later reversed. Rahman said that he received a notification from Google which stated that the amount was deposited in his account for ‘dogfooding’.

Uhhh, Google Pay seems to just be randomly giving users free money right now.



I just opened Google Pay and saw that I have $46 in "rewards" that I got "for dogfooding the Google Pay Remittance experience."



— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 5, 2023

The term is referred to staff workers who test the company's new features before they are announced to the public. Rahman wrote “Google Pay seems to just be randomly giving users free money right now. I just opened Google Pay and saw that I have $46 in "rewards" that I got "for dogfooding the Google Pay Remittance experience".”

In the tweets that followed, Rahman guided other Twitter users to the ‘deals’ tab to check if such 'rewards' were also received by them. A screenshot of the email sent by Google acknowledging the technical glitch and informing the users that the issue has been resolved was also shared by Rahman.

“You received this email because an unintended cash credit was deposited to your Google Pay account…where possible, the credit has been reversed. If we were not able to reverse the credit, the money is yours to keep. No further action is necessary," the email read.

A link to a subreddit was also shared by him where a bunch of users shared screenshots which showed that they had also received extra money from Google. One user claimed that nearly ₹88,000 was credited to their account by mistake.

“I chatted Google as soon as it started rolling in for me. They advised they were aware and that the issue would be resolved in 24-48 hours. Appears to be a big mishap on their part,” wrote another user on Reddit.

Reacting to the news report, Twitter CEO Elon Musk wrote, "Noice."

