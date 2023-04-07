Google search to soon incorporate AI chat, says Sundar Pichai

Google, intensifying the race of AI among the tech giants, announced that it will be incorporating a conversational AI chat in its search engine.

In an exclusive interview with The Wall Street Journal, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that the company's search engine will be supercharged with the recent advances made in conversational AI.

Pichai's comments come at a time when tech giants like Microsoft, Meta and others are scrambling to incorporate AI technologies into their services and products.

“Will people be able to ask questions to Google and engage with LLMs in the context of search? Absolutely,” said Pichai, while speaking to the news outlet.

Pichai further dismissed reports that suggested the development of chatbots is threatening the existence of the search giant.

“The opportunity space, if anything, is bigger than before,” said Pichai, who also heads Google's parent company Alphabet Inc.

The Alphabet has been developing large language models (LLMs) which can process and respond to prompts in known language with human-like answers.

The company, however, has till now not been able to integrate the technology into its search which accounts for more than half of the revenue that the company generates.

Vague hints were dropped by Google in March about its plan to integrate AI technology into its search engines, however, no information was specified on its timeline. The announcement was made when Google launched “Bard”, which is its own version of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Millions of dollars were pumped into AI powerhouse OpenAI by Microsoft a few weeks ago, after which ChatGPT was integrated into its Bing search engine. This development gave Microsoft's search engine an edge over Google search which is still following the conventional search approach.

As it continues to face heat from its rival tech giant Microsoft after the integration of ChatGPT in Bing, investors have also been pressurising Google to cut costs. Recently, Google announced that it would be laying off 12,000 employees, which comprises 6 per cent of its workforce.

“We are definitely being focused on creating durable savings. We are pleased with the progress, but there is more work left to do,” Pichai said.

Google battling strong competition as well as grappling with recession and increasing inflation at the same time.

The latest comments made by Pichai will work as a breather for the search giant. However, it will be interesting to see how LLMs are integrated by Google into its search engine to distinguish itself from its competition.

