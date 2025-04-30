We all know Chief Executive Officers (CEO) of multinational companies are paid really handsomely, but have you ever wondered how much Google COE Sundar Pichai might be drawing as his annual salary? Well we have that answer. Yes, you heard that right. In 2024 Pichai made a whopping $10.73 million, according to the 2025 Proxy Statement released by Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google.

Though this is way less than the $226 million he made back in 2022, it’s still a mammoth amount. According to an estimate, the salary is 32 times more than that of an average employee. A full-time Google employee earned USD 331,894 last year, on an average.

Notably, his base salary sits at $2 million and the bulk of the salary comes from stock awards and other forms of compensation. However what has caught the eye of everybody is the company’s spending on his personal security.

Pichai's security cost Alphabet a mammoth sum

Alphabet in 2024 spent a whopping $8.27 million to arrange for Pichai's security, which is 22% more than the $6.78 million spent in 2023.

Home surveillance to travel protection and even personal drivers are part of this security package

Alphabet does not considers it a personal benefit for Pichai, but a necessity considering the risks associated with being the CEO of one of the top companies of the world.

"Due to Sundar's significant public profile, Alphabet provides him with security protection," Alphabet's 2025 proxy statement reads.

It further adds "In 2024, Sundar's security arrangements included residential security and consultation fees, security monitoring services, car and driver services, and personal security during all travel."