Good fortune: US man wins lottery not just once but three times...using the same numbers

A man in the United States has won the lottery - not once, not twice... but three times. The 52-year-old man, whose identity has not been revealed, won $50,000 playing Pick 5 for the third time within a year. Media reports mentioned that he even used the same numbers as he put a $1 straight bet on the number - 48548.

As quoted by media reports, the Charles County man told the Maryland Lottery on Wednesday that "it hit last year and it hit again". He mentioned that his wife suggested playing the number and they kept winning with it.

A news release from the Maryland Lottery stated that the man has won his third $50,000 lottery prize in 11 months. Previously, he won $100,000 on two tickets he bought on a May 18, 2022, midday drawing.

People have nicknamed him "Big Winner" because of the lottery wins and he further added that he thinks most lottery winners "erroneously stop playing because they believe they won't be able to win more than once".

He said: "I play the Lottery all the time. You never know. You can't win if you are not in it."

Waldorf Man Wins Three Top Pick 5 Prizes Months Apart With Same Number https://t.co/U2awEwFfPw pic.twitter.com/24LlaWtOmP — The BayNet (@thebaynetcom) April 20, 2023 ×

He even hinted that he will keep on playing despite winning the amount for a third time. Media reports mentioned that he and his wife are planning to use the money from his latest win on a vacation.

The store from where he bought the ticket is named Big Mouth Beer, Wine and Liquor in Waldorf and it is getting a $500 bonus.

