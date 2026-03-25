The Iran war has sent oil prices soaring, but at one gas station in California, it was selling for only 59 cents a gallon. This happened for a few hours late at night Friday and into early Saturday morning because of a glitch. The owners of the station in the Central Valley believe someone hacked into the system and reduced the prices, leading them to incur huge losses. The problem at the C’s Oasis Mobil station in Fresno has been fixed. The Exxon Corporation initiated an inquiry into the matter, and the exact reason is not known yet. The New York Post shared receipts of those who bought gas at the station. One of them paid just $8.97 for 15 gallons, while another spent merely $3.49 for 6 gallons. However, both receipts at the top showed the price per gallon as $5.95, but the final calculation was not based on this amount. Instead, they paid at the rate of 59 cents a gallon.

Iran war and oil crisis

Fuel prices have dramatically escalated globally ever since America attacked Iran on February 28. International oil prices surpassed $100 per barrel, and even touched near $120 as Iran shut the Strait of Hormuz. After Donald Trump announced a pause on the strikes, they saw a fall. Gas in California costs a lot more than in other American states. According to the American Automobile Association, on Tuesday, the prices stood at $5.822 a gallon. Before the war started, the average cost per gallon in the state was $4.642, while Americans typically pay an average of $2.982 per gallon in other states. This is because of the "California premium" under which higher-than-average state excise and sales taxes are charged. Hefty fees for climate programs are also included, something that doesn't happen in any other state. Californians also use a special and expensive variety of oil to prevent smog.

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Trump proposed a 15-point ceasefire proposal on Tuesday, which has led to a further fall in oil prices. The New York Times, quoting unnamed officials, reported that the plan was sent through Pakistan. Earlier, Trump claimed that he was negotiating with a top Iranian official. The president has reportedly proposed a one-month ceasefire. Brent Crude was trading at $98.28 on Wednesday, while WTI Crude stood at $87.68. Iran has also put forward a list of conditions to end the conflict.