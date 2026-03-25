/Iran War: India's odd-even scheme to fight pollution part of IEA's playbook to save fuel amid oil crisis

Oil prices have skyrocketed amid the Iran war and the alleged blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Taking cognisance of the dire situation, the International Energy Agency (IEA) released an emergency energy playbook, which hasn't kicked in yet, but could if things do not improve. Recommendations include remote work, reducing air travel, and moving to public transportation, among seven other things that countries could implement. While the world is waiting for things to improve in the Middle East, the guidebook has become a cause of panic among commoners. Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz, which created an oil crisis and pushed up fuel prices. Even though Tehran has now claimed that the Strait is open for "non-hostile" operators, the backlog created by the blockade could create prolonged shortages.

IEA's guidelines have been made keeping this in mind. The list includes moving to remote work wherever possible to cut down on travel, stressing that three work-from-home days per week could reduce national oil consumption from passenger vehicles by two to six per cent. Travel is the main focus here, so the other guideline asks to reduce flights and air travel to ease the burden on global supplies. IEA also calls to reduce highway speed limits, claiming that reducing speed limits on highways by six miles per hour could lower fuel consumption for each person by five to ten per cent.

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It urges people to halt the use of private cars and shift to public transportation. People have been encouraged to move to carpooling and adopt fuel-efficient driving practices. Maintaining proper tyre pressure, cutting down on air conditioning use and avoiding aggressive acceleration can also help save fuel. Governments have also been advised to divert fuel from vehicles and preserve it for essential usage.

Delhi's odd-even scheme for private vehicles

One of the guidelines mirrors what the Delhi government in India adopted a few years ago to fight pollution. It calls for allowing vehicles on roads on alternating days based on license plates. This was a solution that the former Arvind Kejriwal government came up with to cut down on the smog that shrouds the Indian capital every winter. The odd-even scheme permitted a vehicle with an even-numbered license plate on certain days, and those with odd numbers on others.

Angry netizens compare the suggestions to the lockdown