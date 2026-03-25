/Iran claims US, Israel targeted Bushehr nuclear power plant; IAEA urges 'maximum restraint'

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization claimed on Tuesday (March 24) that the United States and Israel targeted the Bushehr nuclear power plant, with a projectile landing within the facility’s perimeter. In an official statement, the agency described the strike as another attack by what it called the “American-Zionist enemy.” It added that the projectile struck within the plant’s enclosure. Authorities said preliminary assessments show no financial losses, technical damage, or casualties, and confirmed that all sections of the facility remain safe and operational.

Meanwhile, International Atomic Energy Agency in a statement on X said, “The IAEA has been informed by Iran that another projectile hit the premises of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant today. According to Iran, there was no damage to the NPP itself nor injuries to staff, and the condition of the plant is normal. IAEA DG Rafael Mariano Grossi reiterates call for maximum restraint to avoid nuclear safety risks during conflict.”

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Last week, the UN’s nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday (March 18) that a projectile struck Iran’s only operational nuclear power plant. In a post on social media, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it had been informed by Iran that the projectile hit the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant premises on Tuesday (March 17) evening. Russia’s Tass news agency, mentioning Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev, reported that the strike “hit the area adjacent to the metrology service building located at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant site." This, he said, was "in close proximity to the operating power unit.”