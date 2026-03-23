Amid the escalated Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, unverified reports circulated on the internet claiming that India paid in Chinese Yuan as a fee to pass an oil tanker through the Strait. The Indian government strictly rejected the claims and warned against fake news circulation amid the sensitive time. This came after multiple accounts on the social media platform claimed that the Indian oil tanker crossed the Strait after payment and that the countries that are paying in the Chinese currency are only getting the permit to pass the Strait.

The fact-check account of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs shared a few such posts on the fake news and denounced them. The ministry wrote on X, "Fake News Alert! Please stay alert against such false and baseless claims and posts on social media!"

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Among the shared posts, one was by the Russian TV which wrote, "Reports claim that an Indian oil tanker was reportedly allowed to cross after paying in Chinese Yuan, marking a notable shift in regional trade pr payment practices."

Two Indian tankers pass through Strait