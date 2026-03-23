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  • /'Fake News Alert!': India DID NOT pay in Chinese Yuan for oil tankers to cross Strait of Hormuz

'Fake News Alert!': India DID NOT pay in Chinese Yuan for oil tankers to cross Strait of Hormuz

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Mar 23, 2026, 14:59 IST | Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 14:59 IST
'Fake News Alert!': India DID NOT pay in Chinese Yuan for oil tankers to cross Strait of Hormuz

Image, shared by the MEA, of the post on fake news Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

India's Ministry of External Affairs debunked "fake news" claiming Indian tankers paid Chinese Yuan to transit the Strait of Hormuz, confirming the Navy is safely coordinating vessel movements amid regional tensions.

Amid the escalated Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, unverified reports circulated on the internet claiming that India paid in Chinese Yuan as a fee to pass an oil tanker through the Strait. The Indian government strictly rejected the claims and warned against fake news circulation amid the sensitive time. This came after multiple accounts on the social media platform claimed that the Indian oil tanker crossed the Strait after payment and that the countries that are paying in the Chinese currency are only getting the permit to pass the Strait.

Also read: Oil tanker, with Indian captain, went ‘dark’ to cross high-risk Strait of Hormuz, reach Mumbai

The fact-check account of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs shared a few such posts on the fake news and denounced them. The ministry wrote on X, "Fake News Alert! Please stay alert against such false and baseless claims and posts on social media!"

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Among the shared posts, one was by the Russian TV which wrote, "Reports claim that an Indian oil tanker was reportedly allowed to cross after paying in Chinese Yuan, marking a notable shift in regional trade pr payment practices."

Two Indian tankers pass through Strait

Also read: India's crude vessel reaches Mumbai port after Iran's nod, MEA says 'shipping safety was discussed' in call with Iran FM, Jaishankar

Under the watchful eye of the Indian Navy, two Indian-flagged LPG tankers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, were reported navigating the high-stakes waters of the Strait of Hormuz on Monday (March 23). Given the escalating regional tensions fueled by the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Indian Navy has coordinated its movement through this critical maritime chokepoint. Once the vessels exit into the Gulf of Oman, they are scheduled to receive a direct naval escort to ensure their safe arrival.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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