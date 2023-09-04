Gender reveal party turns tragic a pilot dies during plane crash

A gender reveal party in Mexico turned tragic after a pilot died during a stunt involved in the celebration. The plane crashed in front of the guests at the gender reveal event, causing the pilot's demise.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), the plane, Piper PA-25 Pawnee, flew above the couple, standing in front of a giant sign that read, "Oh Baby," lost control and eventually crashed into open space. As the plane crashed, pink smoke emerged, filling the area where the guests were celebrating.

The incident occurred in the Sinaloa region of Mexico, the New York Post reported.

The pilot who died during the plane crash was 32-year-old Luis Angel N. It is visible in the video that the plane's left wing was pulling apart from the rest of the aircraft.

According to the reports, authorities found the pilot lying on the ground after one of the guests spotted him. They rushed him to the hospital, where he died.

Some X users slammed the couple hosting the party, while others could not believe the guests were ignorant of what happened. "These gender reveal parties are getting out of hand when people die annually because of them," one user wrote. "For a moment, I thought all the screaming was because they saw the plane," another user wrote.

However, it is not the first time a plane has crashed at a gender reveal party. In 2020, a fire broke out during a gender reveal event in California, burning around 10,000 acres of land.

In recent years, gender reveal parties have caused horrific events like plane crashes, explosions and wildfires. In 2021, a family gathered on a boat on Nichupté Lagoon to watch a plane with a trailing sign saying, "It's a girl!" However, the excitement quickly turned to horror as the plane nose-dived into the ocean, killing the pilot and co-pilot. The cause of the disaster is still not known.

People are opting for over-the-top and dangerous ways for gender reveal parties. In 2022, a couple in Brazil painted a waterfall blue to make a gender reveal. The Environmental Department is currently investigating whether the gender reveal may have caused any environmental damage.

(With inputs from agencies)