Gen-Z favourite 'vibe check' could be most overused word of this era

Vibes are everywhere. Not just in Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh's popular Punjabi song whose hook phrase loosely translates into: "Your vibe is matching with mine".

But that's what vibes are about.

A paired expression of emotional state, which if resonates with the other person, passes the vibe check – with Gen Z and millennials forming the cohort who use ‘vibe’ and ‘vibe check’ the most.

In simple words, your best friend is your best friend because they pass your vibe check almost all the time. Your workplace bestie is your workplace bestie because among all your colleagues, they are the one you feel most secure with, and thereby pass the vibe check.

A 'vibe', therefore, can be an idea, a message, a connection between two people, or a sensibility as clear as weather on a clear day.

Why is 'vibe check' considered the most overused word of our time?

On February 11, 2022, the New York Times crossword ran a clue: "Emotional assessment of one's surroundings, in lingo." The answer was "vibe check".

In September 2022, Google announced that its maps will soon be able to perform "vibe checks: on entire neighbourhoods using Artificial Intelligence.

But the vibes peaked in New York last year, when a 38-year-old Suraj Patel ran for Congress with his campaign posters saying:'Change the vibe'.

"You know, the energy of the moment, the energy of a room or someone’s personality or something … It’s capturing this nearly ineffable word or description of the generalised feeling of something. That’s what we were going for. And I don’t think there’s a better word out there to encapsulate it right now," Patel was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

