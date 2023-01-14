BTS' Jimin collaborates with Taeyang for new single 'Vibe'

K-pop band Big Bang member Taeyang has collaborated with BTS member Jimin for a new single titled ‘Vibe’. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Trending Songs even before its release and has crossed over 24 million views on YouTube in just a day.

The song is accompanied by a suitably vibey music video, which captures the pair’s slick dance moves and charisma.

The track marks Taeyang’s first solo track since he was discharged from his mandatory service in the South Korean military in November 2019. Meanwhile, members of the K-pop band BTS are just starting to begin the enlistment process required by their home country South Korea.

The Big Bang member inked a new deal with YG Entertainment subsidiary, The Black Label, last year. After a four-year-long hiatus, the band returned with their single ‘Still Life’, which turned out to be a chartbuster.

Jimin’s 2022 collaboration with Ha Sung-woon already holds the record for the second-longest reign at No. 1 on the Hot Trending Songs chart, tied with SB19’s ‘Bazinga’, according to Billboard.

