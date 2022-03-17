Fundraiser campaign to send Vladimir Putin to Jupiter reaches $2million

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s popularity has gone down drastically on the global stage following his invasion of Ukraine.

A number of countries imposing sanctions on him and his cabinet members and now a Ukrainian government department has come up with an idea to build a rocket capable of launching him to Jupiter because 'it is a gas giant and the largest planet in the solar system'.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has launched a fundraiser campaign for this endeavour and it has already reached more than $2mn in donations.

The website has the picture of Putin on a rocket and it says - "Donate to help us build a rocket that will send a bloody dictator far far away."

The goal of the government department is to raise $100mn and the donators are asked to send a minimum of $2.99 (£2.29) to 'purchase a rocket'.

In reality, Ukraine’s vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov revealed that all the donations will go towards the armed forces and city restorations.

'Everyone wants Putin to die. Until this happens, we give Ukrainians and the whole world a unique opportunity: Send Putin to Jupiter. Donate $2.99 for a rocket. All funds will be directed to the restoration of the destroyed infrastructure!,' Fedorov wrote on Twitter.

The idea of the fundraiser campaign came from Ukrainian-owner State Enterprise Diia and was later endorsed by the official Ministry of Digital Transformation.

With donations coming in from all around the world, it aims to reach 100 million citizens to help 'send the one Evil to Jupiter'.