Ukraine to get US Stingers, Javelin, anti-armour systems; is it a gamechanger?

US military assistance to Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine drags on with reports of increased Russian casualties and stubborn resistance by the Ukraine army, the Biden administration on Wednesday announced $800 million worth of security assistance to Zelensky's army.

The US has now ensured $1 billion in "security assistance" to Ukraine with the total increasing to $2 billion since the start of the Biden administration.

The assistance will take the form of "direct transfers" of equipment from the Department of defence to the Ukrainian military to help them defend their country against Russia's invading force.

(Photograph:AFP)