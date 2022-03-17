Ukraine to get US Stingers, Javelin, anti-armour systems; is it a gamechanger?

As the war in Ukraine drags on with reports of increased Russian casualties and stubborn resistance by the Ukraine army, the Biden administration on Wednesday announced $800 million worth of security assistance to Zelensky's army.
The US has now ensured $1 billion in "security assistance" to Ukraine with the total increasing to $2 billion since the start of the Biden administration.
The assistance will take the form of "direct transfers" of equipment from the Department of defence to the Ukrainian military to help them defend their country against Russia's invading force.
Stinger anti-aircraft systems, US Javelin for Ukraine
The "transfer" of equipment will no doubt bolster the Ukraine army which has been crying out for more missiles and armour since the start of the war on February 24 when President Putin announced his "special military operation".
The package includes: 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 2,000 Javelin, 1,000 light anti-armour weapons, and 6,000 AT-4 anti-armour systems and 100 tactical unmanned aerial systems.
The US will also be sending 100 grenade launchers, 5,000 rifles, 1,000 pistols, 400 machine guns and 400 shotguns including over 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenade launcher and mortar rounds along with 25,000 sets of body armor and 25,000 helmets.
Ukraine to get electronic warfare detection systems
In addition to the weapons the US government said its commitment to Ukraine includes: Over 600 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, approximately 2,600 Javelin anti-armor systems, five Mi-17 helicopters and three patrol boats.
Four counter-artillery and counter-unmanned aerial system tracking radars, four counter-mortar radar systems, 200 grenade launchers and ammunition,
200 shotguns and 200 machine guns, nearly 40 million rounds of small arms ammunition and over 1 million grenade, mortar, and artillery rounds.
70 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs) and other vehicles, secure communications, electronic warfare detection systems, body armor, helmets, and other tactical gear, military medical equipment to support treatment and combat evacuation, explosive ordnance disposal and demining equipment and satellite imagery and analysis capability.
US short-range air defence systems
In addition the Biden administration will also be sending "short-range air defence systems" the Ukrainians have been using to great effect against the Russian aircraft including helping the Ukrainians acquire additional, longer-range systems on which Ukraine’s forces are already trained, as well as additional munitions for those systems.
At least 30 countries have provided security assistance to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.
Javelin missiles may slow down Russian advance
Ukraine's army is also better trained and equipped than in 2014, when Russia captured the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine without a fight, and is widely seen as highly motivated to defend the country's heartland.
Ukraine also has short-range air defences and anti-tank weaponry, including US-supplied Javelin missiles, which would help to slow any Russian advance.
The United States has provided over $2.5 billion in military aid since 2014, including Javelin anti-tank missiles.
Javelin's automatic infrared guidance system
The US Javelin man-portable anti-tank missile with automatic infrared guidance system is a "fire and forget" weapon. It has an automatic self-guidance system.
The Javelin was first used by the US Army during the Iraq war in 2003 even though it was deployed in 1996. The missiles had reportedly destroyed two T-55 tanks during the Iraq operation. It was also used in combat operations in Afghanistan and Syria.
The Javelin’s high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) warhead can defeat modern tanks by attacking them from above.
T-72B3: Russian beast vs Javelin anti-tank missile
Russia has moved its heavy armour along Ukraine's border in the past few months. It will be conducting live fire drill with the T-72B3 tanks at the Angarsky training ground in the Republic of Crimea.
Reports claim the T-72B3 tanks were used by Russian forces during the Crimean operations in 2014 with some destroyed during the conflict. One tank was also captured.
Russia has reportedly reinforced the protection of the T-72B3 tank in 2017 with explosive reactive armour package. T-72B3M is a newer upgrade of the T-72B tank. It remains to be seen how the Javelin anti-tank missile will perform against the reinforced Russian beast.
Ukraine sends request to US for THAAD
According to Russia's news agency TASS, Ukraine has requested "several battalions" of THAAD anti-ballistic missile defense from the US. Ukraine reportedly wants the missiles to be deployed near Kharkov on Ukrainian territory.
Following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, NATO sent an "enhanced forward presence" of multinational battalions to Poland and the Baltics.
Amid the tensions over Ukraine, the Baltic states have called for an increased presence of other NATO troops as a deterrent against Russia. With tensions high in the region, Estonian soldiers could be seen hiding in a forest and preparing an ambush on tanks manoeuvring in a snowy plain nearby.
One of them carried on his shoulder a Javelin anti-tank missile, a weapon Estonia hopes would help hold back any Russian attack while waiting for the alliance to come to its defence.