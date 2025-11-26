/From the UK to the USA: 10 countries that shaped the Indian Constitution

To build India, the world’s best democratic nation, the framer of the Constitution drafted it with some of the most important laws and systems from multiple nations to suit India’s diversity and future needs.
November 26 is observed as Constitution Day or Samvidhan Diwas annually in India to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution. People mark this day as the Constitution Day because the Constitution of India was initially adopted on 26 November 1949, which came into force on 26 November 1950.
Let's have a look at the nations from which India has adopted in its Constitution, with what features: