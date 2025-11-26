Google Preferred
  From the UK to the USA: 10 countries that shaped the Indian Constitution

From the UK to the USA: 10 countries that shaped the Indian Constitution

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Nov 26, 2025, 17:49 IST | Updated: Nov 26, 2025, 17:49 IST
Representational Image. Photograph: (Wikimedia Commons/ Unsplash)

Story highlights

To build India, the world’s best democratic nation, the framer of the Constitution drafted it with some of the most important laws and systems from multiple nations to suit India’s diversity and future needs.

November 26 is observed as Constitution Day or Samvidhan Diwas annually in India to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution. People mark this day as the Constitution Day because the Constitution of India was initially adopted on 26 November 1949, which came into force on 26 November 1950.

To build India, the world’s best democratic nation, the framer of the Constitution drafted it with some of the most important laws and systems from multiple nations to suit India’s diversity and future needs. As a result, it has created a fair structure- keeping the freedoms of the people safe, ensuring justice, fostering unity and boosting democracy.

Let's have a look at the nations from which India has adopted in its Constitution, with what features:

1. United Kingdom (UK)

  • Parliamentary system
  • Rule of Law
  • Cabinet system
  • Office of the Prime Minister
  • Single citizenship
  • Lawmaking structure of Parliament

2. United States of America (USA)

  • Fundamental Rights
  • Impeachment process
  • Written Constitution
  • Judicial Review
  • Structure of the Supreme Court

3. Ireland

  • Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP)
  • Nomination of Rajya Sabha members
  • Method of Presidential elections

4. Canada

  • Federal system with a strong Centre
  • Distribution of powers between the Centre and the States
  • Residuary powers with the Centre

5. Australia

  • Concurrent List
  • Freedom of trade and commerce
  • Provision of a joint sitting of both Houses

6. Japan

  • Procedure for amendment of the Constitution

7. France

  • Ideals of Liberty, Equality, Fraternity in the Preamble

8. Russia (Former USSR)

  • Fundamental Duties
  • The idea of a socialist and a welfare state
  • Five-Year Plans (influenced planning process)

9. Germany

  • Emergency provisions
  • Suspension of Fundamental Rights during a crisis

10. South Africa

  • Procedure for electing Rajya Sabha members
  • Provisions related to Constitutional amendments

Also read: Constitution Day 2025: 15 stunning facts about India’s Samvidhan you probably didn’t know

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

