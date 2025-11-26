/From the UK to the USA: 10 countries that shaped the Indian Constitution

November 26 is observed as Constitution Day or Samvidhan Diwas annually in India to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution. People mark this day as the Constitution Day because the Constitution of India was initially adopted on 26 November 1949, which came into force on 26 November 1950.

To build India, the world’s best democratic nation, the framer of the Constitution drafted it with some of the most important laws and systems from multiple nations to suit India’s diversity and future needs. As a result, it has created a fair structure- keeping the freedoms of the people safe, ensuring justice, fostering unity and boosting democracy.

Let's have a look at the nations from which India has adopted in its Constitution, with what features:

Add WION as a Preferred Source

1. United Kingdom (UK)

Parliamentary system

Rule of Law

Cabinet system

Office of the Prime Minister

Single citizenship

Lawmaking structure of Parliament

2. United States of America (USA)

Fundamental Rights

Impeachment process

Written Constitution

Judicial Review

Structure of the Supreme Court

3. Ireland

Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP)

Nomination of Rajya Sabha members

Method of Presidential elections

4. Canada

Federal system with a strong Centre

Distribution of powers between the Centre and the States

Residuary powers with the Centre

5. Australia

Concurrent List

Freedom of trade and commerce

Provision of a joint sitting of both Houses

6. Japan

Procedure for amendment of the Constitution

7. France

Ideals of Liberty, Equality, Fraternity in the Preamble

8. Russia (Former USSR)

Fundamental Duties

The idea of a socialist and a welfare state

Five-Year Plans (influenced planning process)

9. Germany

Emergency provisions

Suspension of Fundamental Rights during a crisis

10. South Africa