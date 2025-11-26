/Constitution Day 2025: 15 stunning facts about India’s Samvidhan you probably didn’t know

November 26 is observed as National Constitution Day or Samvidhan Diwas annually to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. The Constitution of India was initially adopted on 26 November 1949 and came into force on 26 November 1950. Surprisingly, India had never celebrated National Constitution Day before 2015. But, the country began celebrating it after the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment notified the government’s decision on November 19, 2015, to commemorate November 26 as National Constitution Day annually.

Here are 15 interesting facts about the Constitution of India that will surprise you:

1. M.N. Roy first suggested creating a Constituent Assembly in 1934, a proposal that the Indian National Congress formally adopted the following year, in 1935.

2. The Government of India Act, 1935, served as the foundation for the Indian Constitution. Its adoption replaced the Act and transformed the Dominion of India into the Republic of India.

3. The Indian Constitution was neither typed nor printed; it was entirely handwritten and calligraphed in Hindi and English by Prem Behari Narain Raizada, who produced it in Dehradun.

4. The original handwritten Constitution is stored in helium-filled cases in the Parliament Library. The document was finalised at a total cost of ₹6.4 million.

5. A total of 284 members of the Constituent Assembly signed the Constitution. By the final meeting on January 24, 1950, the text consisted of 395 Articles, eight Schedules, and 22 Parts.

6. Indian women secured the right to vote only after the Constitution of India came into effect.

7. Dr Rajendra Prasad, India’s first President, was the first to sign the Constitution, while Feroze Gandhi, then President of the Constituent Assembly, was the last to sign it.

8. Article 32, which guarantees the Right to Constitutional Remedies, is often described as the “heart and soul” of the Indian Constitution.

9. The 42nd Amendment of 1976, one of the most sweeping changes to the Constitution, is commonly referred to as the “Mini Constitution.”

10. Though many contributed to its creation, Dr B.R. Ambedkar, head of the Drafting Committee, is widely honoured as the “Father of the Indian Constitution.”

11. When the Constitution came into force in 1950, it contained 395 Articles, 22 Parts and eight Schedules, all of which have expanded significantly through later amendments.

12. With continuous additions and changes, India now has one of the world’s lengthiest written constitutions—detailed, extensive and continually evolving.

13. The Fundamental Duties followed by citizens today were introduced in 1976 through the 42nd Amendment; they were not included in the original Constitution.

14. India’s Constitution draws from several global models, combining the British parliamentary structure, American-style fundamental rights and Irish Directive Principles.

15. The Supreme Court serves as the ultimate authority for interpreting the Constitution and adjudicating constitutional amendments.