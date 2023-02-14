'Freedom is a gift': Indian leader's Valentine's Day tweet celebrating singlehood goes viral

The Valentine week 2023 is concluding with Valentine's Day on February 14th. The day of love is the day that is typically spent with the person one is supposedly in love with, usually concluding into romantic dates, getaways and a diverse range of affairs – an expensive affair at that. But for some people not dating currently or without a partner by choice or compulsion, the day gets quite irksome. To address the same, a politician from India's northeastern state of Nagaland ended up sending a call to 'Heil Singles', as 'Freedom is a gift not meant for everyone.’

Temjen Imna Along, the state president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Nagaland and a minister in the state cabinet, posted a picture of himself that showed him with folded arms and a sharp focus, looking out at a distance hailing singlehood on the day of love.

"Freedom is a gift not meant for everyone. Let us cherish our day. Heil Singles!," the leader wrote on Twitter.

Freedom is a gift not meant for everyone.



Let us cherish our day. Heil Singles!

The tweet went viral on Twitter, with many urging their micro-blogging counterparts to rebrand Valentine's Day as Single's Day. Many users shared Temjen's tweet with 'Happy Singles Day' and 'All Hail Singles' captions respectively.

"The leader of singles," a user addressed Temjen Imna Along on Twitter. "Hero of singles...," wrote another user. "Singles around the globe follow Temjen," the user added.

"My Vote goes for (Temjen Imna Along) as the President of AISM ( All India Singles Movement )," wrote a third user.

"Petition for this dude to be the next Prime Minister," wrote a fourth Twitter user.

"Sir, You should be appointed as a 'Minister of Humour'," a fifth user wrote.

The BJP leader is famous for his humourous quips on social media, along with reported instances of professional camaraderie with his BJP colleagues. His Valentine's Day tweet is only the latest in his social media hall of fame filled with sarcasm and humour along with BJP-oriented regular political social media feed.

