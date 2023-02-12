This Valentine's Day, celebrate the power of love with these OTT series

Feb 13, 2023

Valentine's Day is all about indulging in acts of affection and creating cherished memories. If you're looking for a unique and intimate way to make it more special, we have specially curated a list of the best romantic OTT series just for the lovebirds. Whether you're in the mood for listening to romance series or watching a dramatic tale of love, this list has you covered.

Mismatched

Platform: Netflix 'Mismatched' is a romantic comedy series released on Netflix. The series is based on the story of two college students who are paired together for a project and end up discovering love. The two students come from very different backgrounds and personalities, but their relationship starts to blossom over time. The show explores the ups and downs of their relationship and the challenges they face as they navigate the complexities of love. The series features an ensemble cast of young actors and has received positive reviews for its lighthearted take on the genre and relatable portrayal of millennial relationships.



College Romance

Genre: Romance



'College Romance' is a popular romantic comedy series that is available on Sony Liv. The series is set in a college campus and revolves around the lives of three young friends who navigate the complexities of friendship, love, and relationships while they are in college. The show explores the ups and downs of their love lives as they fall in and out of love and experience the ups and downs of relationships. With relatable characters and a light-hearted take on the teenage romance genre. The series is a must-watch for anyone looking for a romantic comedy series to enjoy on Sony Liv.



Little Things

Platform: Netflix



'Little Things' is a popular Netflix original series that can be a great watch for Valentine's Day. This romantic comedy-drama series follows the daily life of a young couple, Dhruv and Kavya, as they navigate the ups and downs of a long-distance relationship and try to make things work. The series provides a realistic and relatable portrayal of modern relationships, with all their complexities and joys. Whether you're single or in a relationship, 'Little Things' is a must-watch series that will make you laugh, smile, and feel good. So why not snuggle up with your special someone and enjoy a relaxing and heartwarming Valentine's Day with 'Little Things' on Netflix.

Silent Love

Platform: Pocket FM



Tiya, an innocent young woman, endures a cruel existence under the tyranny of her stepmother and siblings, and her heart is further broken when her love interest betrays her. Just as she thinks things can't get any worse, a mysterious stranger enters her world. Who is this enigmatic figure? Does he come bearing dark intentions, or is he a beacon of hope amidst the chaos? Will Tiya finally find the love she deserves, or will this stranger prove to be a fleeting distraction? Follow Tiya on her journey as she uncovers the truth about this silent love that has entered her life. Will it be the beginning of a new chapter filled with love and happiness, or will it lead to more heartbreak? Tune in to find out.



Kitni Mohabbat Hai

Platform: Pocket FM



As Meera sat in her room, she suddenly heard the creaking of her balcony door. Her heart racing, she was about to scream for help when a stranger's hand covered her lips, stilling her fear. This was her first encounter with Akshat, the brother of her roommate Neha. Despite the unorthodox introduction, Meera and Akshat found themselves drawn to each other and their meetings became more frequent. But is their bond just one of friendship or something more? Join us as we unravel the tale of 'Kitni Mohabbat Hai' and discover the depth of Meera and Akshat's feelings for each other.



