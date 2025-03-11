In Tennessee, United States, a man was shot by his dog. The freak incident on Monday (Mar 10) morning left him with a non-serious gunshot injury. Talking to the police, the man explained that his pet dog, Oreo, a one-year-old Pitbull, accidentally pressed the trigger, shooting him.

The man has been identified as Jerald Kirkwood by US-based TV channel, WREG.

What happened?

Memphis police are investigating a shooting; the victim claims he was shot by his own dog while in bed. Reports claim that the man suffered a non-serious gunshot injury when his dog, Oreo, accidentally pulled the trigger. He told the police that his dog shot him while he was lying in bed with his female friend.



According to reports, cops from the Memphis Police Department are investigating the incident. They were alerted to the freak incident after receiving an accidental injury call from the 700 block of Whitney Avenue around 4 am (local time).



There, they found the wounded man and his dog, Oreo, but no weapon at the scene. The man said that the gun was taken away by his female friend, who was present at the scene when the shot was fired.

The victim, as per the outlet, told the police that Oreo's paw got stuck in the gun’s trigger guard, and this led to a bullet being fired. The bullet grazed Jerald’s thigh, leaving him with minor injuries. He was later taken to a regional hospital in non-critical condition.

Details of strange incident emerge

A friend of the man who was shot told the press that it was a freak accident. “There was a freak incident, and the dog jumped up and caused the gun to discharge,” said Kirkwood’s friend.

He said that the man was recovering from his injuries, adding that the Pitbull that accidentally shot the man was doing fine.

Kirkwood's female friend told FOX13, “The dog is a playful dog, and he likes to jump around and stuff like that, and it just went off."

