'Want to see my dog': NASA's Sunita Williams reveals toughest challenge of prolonged space mission
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is preparing to return to Earth after an unplanned nine-month stay on the International Space Station (ISS). Originally scheduled for just eight days, her mission was extended due to technical problems with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.
Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore launched aboard Boeing’s new Starliner capsule in June last year. Upon reaching the ISS, multiple technical faults were detected in the spacecraft, leading NASA to decide against using it for their return journey.
NASA delayed Williams and Wilmore’s return while waiting for a safe alternative. With SpaceX’s Crew-10 mission set to launch on 12 March, a replacement crew will finally arrive, allowing the two astronauts to depart on 19 March using an older SpaceX capsule.
During a press conference, Williams reflected on the difficulties of being separated from loved ones for an extended period. She described the experience as an "emotional rollercoaster" for her family, highlighting the toll it has taken on them.
Williams expressed excitement about returning home, particularly to see her Labrador dogs. While she appreciated the unique experience of staying on the ISS, she acknowledged that being away for so long has been mentally and emotionally challenging.
Williams also commented on SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s belief that the ISS should be decommissioned early. She disagreed, stating that the station is still in its prime and continues to serve a valuable role in space research. However, his co-astronaut said that he does believe that whatever Musk claims, is 'absolutely factual'.
Initially planned for late March or April, Williams and Wilmore’s return has been moved up following NASA’s revised schedule. Their departure will mark the conclusion of an unexpectedly prolonged mission in space.
