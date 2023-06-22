France: Husband accused of 'drugging' her wife and inviting 51 strangers to rape her over a decade

A chilling case of psychopathy, deception and lies has come to light in France where a husband drugged his wife at night in their house and invited at least 51 men to rape her over the course of a decade between 2011 and 2020.

The suspect husband identified as Dominique P, a pensioner had been married to his wife Françoise (not her real first name) for more than 50 years and had three adult children. He contacted strangers on an internet forum called “à son insu” (“without him/her knowing”) where members discussed performing sexual acts on their oblivious and obviously non-consensual partners, often drugged.

After making contact, Dominique would invite the so-called guests to his home in Mazan, France to carry out reprehensible sexual acts while his wife lay drugged, out of her mind.

He anaesthetised his wife by allegedly mixing the anti-anxiety drug Témesta (Lorazepam) into her evening meals, according to The Telegraph. To top off his debauchery, Dominique would record the men raping her wife. It is understood that he kept the assault footage on a USB drive in a folder titled 'ABUSES'.

So far, the authorities have charged 51 men with rape and remanded them in custody. The accused were of all ages - from 26 to 73 and came from different walks of life (Prison guard, lorry driver, journalist, IT worker in a bank, municipal councillor). Investigators have identified 92 cases of rape of Françoise by 83 'aggressors' but are yet to identify the remaining alleged assailants.

Prosecutors investigating the case said all the men who came to Dominique's house performed the sexual acts out of their free will. He did not coerce them and none of the attackers "gave up going through with sexual acts on his wife given her state".

“He insisted that none of the men who came to his house gave up going through with sexual acts on his wife given her state. He never used violence or threats against anyone so that rapes would be committed. Each individual was in possession of his free will to stop these acts and leave,” wrote Avignon prosecutors cited by Le Monde.

The police first made a breakthrough in the case in 2020 when they learned that Dominique was using a hidden camera to film women in changing rooms. Françoise learned of the attacks after police found the tapes. Medical examinations revealed she had contracted four sexually transmitted infections.

After the revelations, she is understood to have gone through episodes of depression and has filed for a divorce.

Meanwhile, the demented husband told the investigators that he loved his "saint" wife who was his "first and only love".

(With inputs from agencies)