/Former UK PM Boris Johnson dances, sings atop table in viral video. WATCH

A video of former UK prime minister Boris Johnson has gone viral on the internet. In the clip, Johnson can be seen dancing at the popular Taverna Anema e Core nightclub in Capri in Italy. His exuberance was caught in videos and pictures which were later shared on various social media platforms.

In the video, Johnson, who was at the nightclub with his wife Carrie and their two-month-old daughter Poppy was seen in shorts and a crew neck T-shirt, holding a glass in his hand and dancing to the music on top of a table. He can also be heard singing while people in the club cheer him.

According to The Telegraph, the Johnson family toured the island, interacted with tourists on the streets that has several designer stores. They reportedly also toured the ancient ruins of Pompeii.

“It is great for Capri to see someone like Boris Johnson relaxed on holiday and expressing himself with so much passion,” said a former local politician to the media house. "It is great for the island’s image," he further said.

The viral video was shared on X by @mamboitaliano__ with the caption, "Boris Johnson, ex UK Prime Minister, having the time of his life in Capri, Italy. Singing at the top of his lungs at Anema e Core Tavern."

Since being shared, the viral clip has garnered close to 40,000 views and 400 likes.

The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified by WION.