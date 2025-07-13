/'We have one message for America': Taliban 'welcomes' US tourists - in video featuring hostages. YES, you read it right

The viral 50-second clip was created by Yosaf Aryubi, founder of Raza Afghanistan, a tour agency that offers travel packages to international visitors, according to The Independent. It starts with a scene mimicking a hostage situation.
The video came amid persistent warnings from the US government, which strongly advises its citizens against travelling to the country.
The video further showed a montage of armed men smiling, giving peace signs to the camera. In one shot, the camera zooms in on a rifle labelled “Property of US Government” as a man chuckles, noting, “It's not even on safety." The video also showed foreigners enjoying a lavish Afghan meal. A parrot perches on a diner's head, a flower is tucked into a gun barrel, and the stunning Afghan countryside is seen on full display in the video.
Why the video?
The makers, Yosaf, grew up in the US and keep travelling to Kabul and California. He told The Independent that the video was meant to challenge the Western perception of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. “It mocks how most of the West sees Afghanistan and then shows a bit of the reality that our guests experience,” he told the news agency.