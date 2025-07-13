/'We have one message for America': Taliban 'welcomes' US tourists - in video featuring hostages. YES, you read it right

Taliban has a peaceful message for America - in a video featuring hostages. A video was shared online by a few Taliban-linked accounts in an effort to promote tourism in Afghanistan - ruled by the Islamic extremists. The video was aimed at rebranding Afghanistan as a peaceful, tourist-friendly place. But the only twist is, the makers use dark humour to do so. The viral 50-second clip was created by Yosaf Aryubi, founder of Raza Afghanistan, a tour agency that offers travel packages to international visitors, according to The Independent. It starts with a scene mimicking a hostage situation. It showed three men kneeling with black bags on their hands and faces covered with them, while three men stood behind with guns. “We have one message for America,” one of them said. Then suddenly, he removes the black bag from one of the "hostages" and the man smiles and says, “Welcome to Afghanistan,” while showing his thumb to the camera.