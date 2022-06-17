Former president Bill Clinton admits he sent US agents to Area 51 to look for aliens

As the US Congress revealed new details on alien life, former president Bill Clinton admitted that he sent US agents to Area 51 to hunt for aliens.

Bill Clinton made the revelation during a US TV discussion. The former US president said scientists told him there is a possibility of life somewhere other than Earth. The former US president had made similar comments during a show on US television a few years ago.

Area 51 is a US Air Force base where many have speculated it is connected to unidentified flying objects (UFOs). Although the existence of alien life around the military installation has never been proved but the urban legend has become a part of American conspiracy theory.

Clinton's comments come as NASA said recently it would be launching an investigation into unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) even as the US Congress held an open discussion on UFOs.

NASA had said it would be recruiting scientists to find out about the existence of UAPs. The project is set to start this year.

NASA's chief scientist Thomas Zurbuchen added that the space agency is well placed to "demystify UFOs and deepen scientific understanding" amid worldwide curiosity.

During a hearing last month, a US defence official Scott Bray who is the deputy director of US Naval intelligence had said "since the early 2000s we have seen an increasing number of unauthorized and/or unidentified aircraft or objects in military controlled training areas and training ranges."

The US intelligence report did not rule out the existence of alien life while cataloguing 144 sightings that could not be explained by scientists.

(With inputs from Agencies)

