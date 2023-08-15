Ex-NFL star behind 'The Blind Side' film alleges family minted millions through deceit

The celebrated Hollywood film "The Blind Side," based on the remarkable journey of Michael Oher from an underprivileged background to football stardom, is now facing allegations of being built on falsehoods. In the movie's storyline, Michael Oher, a foster child from Tennessee, is adopted by a wealthy white couple, Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy. He subsequently transforms into a successful college athlete.

However, Michael Oher, now 37 years old, asserted that this narrative is not accurate. In a recent court filing, he claimed that he was never adopted but was rather deceived into a conservatorship.

Alleged financial exploitation

According to a 26-page petition submitted in Shelby County, Tennessee, the Tuohys purportedly misled Oher into designating them as his conservators shortly after he turned 18. It is worth noting that conservatorship is a legal arrangement in which a court appoints an individual or entity to make decisions and take care of the personal and financial affairs of another person who is unable to make sound decisions for themselves due to factors such as physical or mental incapacity.

Oher contends that the Tuohys took control over his decision-making power despite his adulthood and lack of diagnosed disabilities. The court filing claimed that the Tuohys exploited Oher's athletic talent for their own financial gain.

They allegedly profited from Oher's success in football by negotiating a contract that directed profits and royalties to themselves and their biological children, leaving Oher with nothing. The movie's success generated over $300 million worldwide and additional revenue from home video sales.

The legal document contends that the Tuohys misrepresented adoption paperwork to Oher when he moved in with them in 2004. They purportedly labeled the process as a conservatorship, even though this was not the case.

Oher discovered this alleged deception in February 2023, causing him "embarrassment".

False portrayal of Oher's life

Oher has also expressed how the movie portrayed him as mentally slow, which he believes negatively impacted his professional football career.

The lawsuit addressed these concerns and sought the termination of the conservatorship, prevention of the Tuohys' continued profit from Oher's name, and a fair assessment of what Oher is owed.

The ex-NFL star reportedly said, "I am disheartened by the revelation shared in the lawsuit today" and added, "This is a difficult situation for my family and me. I want to ask everyone to please respect our privacy at this time. For now, I will let the lawsuit speak for itself and will offer no further comment."

"We're devastated," Sean Tuohy reportedly said and added, "It's upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children. But we're going to love Michael at 37 just like we loved him at 16." he stated that a share of proceeds came from the book written by Michael Lewis, which served as the basis for the film.

