Florida: It's 'raining' iguanas, and they are not dead 

We know iguanas, the reptiles with a peculiar look that makes many run in the opposite direction. Iguanas are mostly harmless. They peacefully go about their business in trees. But what if one falls on you without notice. The iguana appears dead but its not dead.

Residents of Florida are somewhat in such a situation where iguanas are literally falling out of the trees. Unusual cold temperatures in the state are making them immobilised. But they are not dead.

"Iguanas are cold-blooded. They slow down or become immobile when temps drop into the 40s. They may fall from trees, but they are not dead," the service said on Twitter.

Zoologist Stacey Cohen, a reptile expert at Palm Beach Zoo in Florida, explained the phenomenon to ABC affiliate WPBF.

"Their bodies basically start to shut down where they lose their functions and so they are up in the trees on the branches sleeping and then because it gets so cold, they lose that ability to hang on and then they do fall out of trees a lot," Cohen said.

"Cold is a very, very life-threatening thing for them because they are from parts of Central and South America close to the equator where it always stays very warm," she said.

The problem of falling iguanas has become so big that weather service has had to issue a warning

Did you really think with the coldest temperatures in over a decade we would not warn you about falling Iguanas? #Iguanas #flwx pic.twitter.com/ornSpetd6a — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 30, 2022 ×

A Florida resident reportedly woke to find her yard "littered with frozen iguanas" on Sunday (January 30, 2022).

The winter storm has pummeled eastern US and the cold weather is being felt in Florida.