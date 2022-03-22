Fish, donkey, mermaid or seal? What do you see in this picture?

How you see something is different from how the world sees it. For instance, Harry Potter author JK Rowling thinks it's a donkey in the photo she posted on her official Twitter handle.

On the other hand, Donald Trump Junior retweeted JKR's tweet and claimed that he identified the picture as a fish, stating that it was "clearly a donkey seal".

While the internet is buzzing over the photo being a fish or a mermaid, Nayib Bukele, who is the President of El Salvador, tweeted the same photo saying that he saw a seal or a donkey.

Amanda Abbington, an actress, also responded claiming the image to be a seal.

The photo shared by JK Rowling has garnered massive attraction on Twitter with users debating what they interpreted it to be.

In the photo, that is being widely shared on social media, it's written that if you are right-brained, you'll see a fish and if you are left-brained, you'll see a mermaid.

See the image here:

This is basically an optical illusion, which means a visual perception caused by the visual system and characterised by a visual percept that arguably appears to differ from reality or appear different to a different person.

So, what do you see in the photo? A fish, a donkey, a mermaid or a seal?