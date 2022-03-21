A galaxy with split personality? Here's what we mean by this

Space images are mesmerising. There is no doubt about that. Though we know a lot about what's out there, there's lot that is still to be found. But sometimes old images reveal something astoundingly whacky that our eyes go on a different trip altogether.

We know that various wavelengths mean that space looks in a particular way in 'visible' wavelengths of light. But a lot is hidden in wavelengths that are invisible to the naked eye and we have to make use of specialised telescopes to see the other wavelengths.

But its not often that a picture including invisible wavelengths opens a box of colours amazingly distinct from one that includes only visible wavelengths.

For example, check this image taken by Hubble telescope. This image contains wavelengths visible to the naked eye.

(Image: NASA)

And here's the same galaxy with inclusion of wavelengths that are invisible to the naked eye

(Image: ESO)

It's almost like the galaxy was hiding a personality, like that of a person seemingly introvert but who's a party freak on the inside.

The galaxy in the photo is called GC 4254, or Messier 99. The recent image of this galaxy has been clicked using Multi-Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) on European Southern Obervatory's (ESO) Very Large Telescope. The ESO is located in Chile.

The galaxy is 50 lightyears away from us.