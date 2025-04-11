Are you the one who faces motion sickness whenever you travel? If yes, then this research may have found a solution to your worries. A Japan-based research group has discovered that using a device that stimulates the inner ear with a specific wavelength of sound reduces motion sickness. This research published in Environmental Health and Preventive Medicine explores how a specific frequency of pure tone for just one minute, can reduce both symptoms of motion sickness.

What are the findings of the research?

According to a report by news agency ANI, the research revealed that even a single minute of stimulation with a unique sound, called 'sound spice,' reduced the staggering and discomfort felt by people. These people were asked to read a document in a moving vehicle.

The researchers used a mouse model and humans to identify a unique sound at 100 Hz as being the optimal frequency. To test the effectiveness of the devices, they recruited voluntary participants who were exposed to the unique sound. Following the stimulation, motion sickness was induced by a swing, a driving simulator, or riding in a car.

The researchers used postural control, ECG readings, and Motion Sickness Assessment Questionnaire results to assess the stimulation's effectiveness. The researchers found symptoms such as "lightheadedness" and "nausea," which are often seen with motion sickness, were alleviated. This discovery is an important expansion of recent findings about sound and its effect on the inner ear.

The research group is led by Takumi Kagawa and Masashi Kato at Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine in Japan.

"The effective sound level falls within the range of everyday environmental noise exposure, suggesting that the sound technology is both effective and safe," said Kagawa. "A unique sound stimulation can broadly activate the vestibular system, which is responsible for maintaining balance and spatial orientation" added Kato. The researchers plan to further develop the technology with the aim of practical application for a variety of travel situations including air and sea travel. Kagawa also ruled out any kind of health risk because of his method. "Given that the stimulus level is well below workplace noise safety standards, this stimulation is expected to be safe when used properly," Kagawa said.

