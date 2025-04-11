5 Easy Steps To Make Pineapple Juice At Home?

Pineapple is a good source of antioxidants, vitamin C, enzymes and bromelain. It can protect your cells from any damage and aid good immunity.
Firstly, pick a ripe pineapple (you can also choose a raw pineapple), peel it and chop it into small pieces.
Put the chopped pineapple in a blender or a mixer with water. Blend it for 1 minute.
You can add salt, ginger or lemon as per your choice and likeness. Blend the juice until it is smooth and bright.
Strain the pulp for a smoother texture or you can keep the pulp if you like its texture. Pour it into a glass with a clean mesh sieve.
Add ice to the juice if you like. Serve it with a mint leaf. Enjoy your drink with your loved ones.