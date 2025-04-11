5 Easy Steps To Make Pineapple Juice At Home?

WION Web Team
Apr 11, 2025, 04:14 PM
Photo Credit : pexels

What are the Benefits of Pineapple Juice?

Pineapple is a good source of antioxidants, vitamin C, enzymes and bromelain. It can protect your cells from any damage and aid good immunity.

Photo Credit : pexels

Step 1

Firstly, pick a ripe pineapple (you can also choose a raw pineapple), peel it and chop it into small pieces.

Photo Credit : pexels

Step 2

Put the chopped pineapple in a blender or a mixer with water. Blend it for 1 minute.

Photo Credit : pexels

Step 3

You can add salt, ginger or lemon as per your choice and likeness. Blend the juice until it is smooth and bright.

Photo Credit : pexels

Step 4

Strain the pulp for a smoother texture or you can keep the pulp if you like its texture. Pour it into a glass with a clean mesh sieve.

Photo Credit : pexels

Step 5

Add ice to the juice if you like. Serve it with a mint leaf. Enjoy your drink with your loved ones.

Photo Credit : pexels