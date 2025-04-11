People across Britain are falling victim to QR "quishing" scams where the criminals paste their own QR codes over the correct codes, stealing money and information from unsuspecting people. Organised crime gangs have been scamming people using this method for years. However, officials say that the number of victims saw a sharp rise in 2024.

According to the national fraud reporting centre, Action Fraud, a total of 1,386 people fell victim last year, compared with 100 in 2019. It says the number of these incidents more than doubled in the UK between 2023 and 2024, BBC reported.

What is the QR "quishing" scam?

The scam is reportedly being run by organised gangs, with people at the very bottom of the chain executing it. Criminals target places and items that are commonly used by people to make contactless payments through QR codes. This includes parking meters, restaurant menus and other such places. Your parcel, email and other items can also have fake QR codes.

They stick their own QR code over the official codes. The fake QR codes blend in with the signage as scamsters ensure the font, colour, and other things perfectly match the targeted area. When people scan the code to pay for parking or their food, they end up passing on the money to these criminals. However, the ordeal does not end there. Initially, people lose small amounts, so they don't think about reporting it to the police.

However, what happens is that besides the money, the QR code also hands the criminals private information about the victim. They call the victims days later and act as their well wisher. The culprits tell the person that they have fallen victim to a cybercrime. Since they already fetched all the information through the QR code, they also cite the exact date and time it happened. They pose as the police or a bank official and offer to help you.

People inadvertently end up giving all their valuable information to these fraudsters and eventually lose a lot more money.

Authorities accept that it is hard for people to spot the fake QR codes from the real ones but have urged people to stay vigilant and report even small amounts taken away from them.