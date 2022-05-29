FBI authorised a gold digging hunt in Pennsylvania; what did they find?

According to reports, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI) had commissioned a scientific analysis to find out gold buried below the surface in Pennsylvania.

The FBI had reportedly got a warrant to seize the gold if it was found by the geophysicist as testing hinted at nine tons of mass with density which seemed like gold.

The gold apparently belonged to the civil war era even as a team consisting of father and son suspected the FBI may have double-crossed them and could have taken the gold with them.

The court ordered records to be released on the FBI's alleged treasure hunt where gold was apparently lost on its way to Philadelphia in 1863.

The entire saga came to light after Dennis and Kem Parada sued the Justice Department for the records after the FBI refused to help. FBI posted it on its website informing that it conducted a massive excavation in 2018. However, no gold was found as it pointed out that no "metal" or "other relevant materials" were found.

The excavation had led to hundreds of photos in black and white as the FBI patrolled the area and "secured the site around the clock for the duration of the excavation.”

