Three members of a family lost their lives after an air conditioner compressor exploded at their house in the Faridabad district of Haryana early Sunday morning. The blast took place around 3 am on the second floor of a rented four-storey accommodation in Faridabad's Green Field Colony while the family was asleep.

According to a report by TOI, the deceased have been identified as Sachin Kapoor (49), his wife Rinku Kapoor (48), and their daughter Sujjain (13), who were residing on the first floor of the building.

Surprisingly, the couple's son Aryan Kapoor (24) managed to survive the blast by jumping from the balcony, though he suffered a fracture to his legs and is currently receiving treatment.

After explosion, family attempted to escape to the rooftop

Police stated that the family attempted to escape to the rooftop, but as the door was locked, they couldn't escape, resulting in the suffocation and death of the three members, along with their pet dog.

Shalini, a resident of the area, told news agency ANI, “We are their neighbours. We came to know that due to a blast in the AC's compression, the smoke spread throughout the whole building. There were four people in the house. Three have died. Police are present at the spot.”