/Fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi; 10 fire tenders rush to hospital

A fire broke out at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Hospital in Delhi on Thursday evening (August 14). As soon as reported, 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot. The fire affected the false ceiling of the AHU room.

The massive fire broke out at the Mother and Child Block of the hospital.

Firefighters and hospital staff took prompt action to prevent any unforeseen situation. The exact cause of the fire is unknown yet, and an investigation will be launched once the flames are completely doused.

The Delhi Fire Services said that no casualties have been reported due to the fire. The DFS received the call regarding a fire at 5:15 pm.

"We rushed 10 fire tenders to the hospital, and firefighting operations are ongoing," he said.

However, AIIMS hospital has not released any official statement regarding the fire yet. Following the fire, patients and staff were safely evacuated from the incident area and the staff resumed routine medical operations where and as possible.

WATCH | Odisha self-immolation tragedy: AIIMS declares student clinically dead after burn injuries

This comes just a month after a fire broke out at the AIIMS Trauma Centre on July 3. To control the blaze, five fire tenders reached the location. The fire officials told the Indian news agency PTI that the blaze erupted after a transformer at the AIIMS trauma centre caught fire.

At that time, AIIMS said, "We would like to inform that there was no fire at JPNATC, AIIMS Delhi. A fire incident occurred at an NDMC transformer located within the JPNATC complex, which was brought under control."